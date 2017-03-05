UPDATE: Autopsy on "suspicious" infant death reveals child drowned

UPDATE: An autopsy on an 18-month-old Rockford girl is back and the Winnebago County Coroner says her preliminary cause of death was drowning.

The name of the young victim is still not being released. Emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of E. State St. on Sunday morning for a child who wasn't breathing. The girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police are ruling her death suspicious but are not providing any more information at this time.

Coroner Bill Hintz says more details will be revealed at a later date.

Three other children in the home have been taken into protective custody.

