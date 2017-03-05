Man robbed by two teenagers in Rockford

Rockford Police say a 20-year-old man was robbed by two friends he was meeting in Rockford Sunday morning.
Police say around 2:30 a.m. Sunday two teenagers produced a gun and demanded money from the victim near the 2200 block of Wallace Avenue.
The suspects are described as a 16-year-old black boy with a thin build and a 19-year-old black man with a thin build.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.