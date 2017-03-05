Man shot on Rockford's West side

Rockford Police say a Rockford man was shot once early Sunday morning in the 300 block of Kent Ave.
Officers say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m.
According to the report, a family member transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. He was shot in the arm and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Officer IN Charge at 779-500-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
