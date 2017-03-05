Domino's Pizza in Rockford robbed at gunpoint

Two men in ski masks robbed the Domino's Pizza on N Main St. in Rockford Saturday night.

Police say the robbery took place just after 9 p.m. and only Domino's employees were inside during the incident.



Victims say the two men came into the Domino's pointing guns at them. The suspects jumped over the counter and ordered everyone to the ground, shoving some of the victims to the floor.



According to Rockford Police, the suspects asked where the safe was and hit two of the victims over the head with their guns. Victims then unlocked the cash register for the suspects who took an undisclosed amount of money before running out the back west door to another vehicle pulling into the parking lot.



Victims describe the suspects as two black men, wearing dark hoodies and black ski masks, both between the ages of 17 and 25. One is described as thin and short, between 5'7" and 5'8". The other is described as six feet tall and skinny.