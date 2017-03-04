Fun with fossils: PaleoFest gets adults and children excited about science

You don't have to travel too far here in the Stateline to learn about dinosaurs.

This weekend is PaleoFest at the Burpee Museum.

"It's amazing, because we're in the middle of Illinois and it's not exactly known for the greatest paleontology in the world," said Nichole Shaw.

Shaw has been coming to PaleoFest for nine years and says it's one of the reasons she's now studying to be a paleontologist.

PaleoFest started back in 1999.

Hundreds of children and adults get to take part in a range of activities and see a new exhibit called Fossil Lake.

"One of the things we want from PaleoFest is a better understanding of science, how science works, and if the hook is to get people excited about it is dinosaurs and fossils, then we're going to use that hook," said Director of Science and Exhibits at Burpee Museum Scott Williams.

PaleoFest continues tomorrow from 9 a.M. To 5 p.m. at the Burpee Museum.