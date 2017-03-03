Friday Night Nets - Regional and Sectional Championships - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Friday Night Nets - Regional and Sectional Championships

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The final edition of Friday Night Nets delivered an exciting night of postseason basketball as March Madness lived up to its name with regional and sectional championships distributed to local teams that will continue their playoff pushes to Peoria.

Here are scores from the first Friday of the month, organized by class.

1-A Pecatonica Sectional Final

East Dubuque 55, Aquin 39

2-A Byron Sectional Final

Rockford Christian 61, Kewanee 57 (OT)

3-A Rochelle Regional Final

Belvidere 61, Rochelle 58

3-A Rock Falls Regional Final

Rock Falls 69, Dixon 61

3-A Sycamore Regional Final

Sycamore 37, Kaneland 36 (OT)

4-A Hononegah Regional Final

Hononegah 67, East 48

4-A Jefferson Regional Final

Boylan 58, Jefferson 57

