Belvidere mom says her daughter wasn't allowed to play baseball for hometown team

A Belvidere mother says her daughter is standout on the on the baseball diamond. But she says she won't be rounding the bases in her hometown anytime soon.

"At seven, she wants to try it all," says Natara Elliot.

Elliot says her daughter Dallas is a ball of energy.

"She's athletic, creative, energetic."

For the last four years, Dallas has played on a baseball team in Rockford. The Belvidere mom decided it was time to find a league closer to home. But that was easier said than done.

"I was told that's not how they do baseball here in Belvidere."

She says the Belvidere Youth Baseball Association Board took a vote. Deciding if her daughter could suit up with the boys.

"I said well baseball is her sport, and they're like well she's a girl she needs to play softball and the boys play baseball."

Elliot says she asked Dallas if she'd want to switch to softball, she said no. The Belvidere Youth Baseball Association only offers a co-ed league for four through six year olds.

"Belvidere Youth Baseball is a feeder club for high school sports," says Elliot. "So they teach the 7-year-old the fundamental of their sport."

13 News received a letter from the Belvidere Youth Baseball Association's legal advisor. It states, "The Belvidere Youth Baseball, Inc. will continue to promote equal opportunities for our youth. Participation is open to all boys and girls in the Belvidere and surrounding areas regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin or sexual orientation."

"I even said she's better than most boys," said Elliot.

Elliot says she wishes the Belvidere coaches would just give her daughter a shot. She says her talent speaks for herself.

"My daughter actually got invited to play for the 8-year-old world series this year. And it's baseball and they're all boys, and my daughter is the only girl who was invited."

Elliot says Dallas will travel with Rockford's 8U world series team to Connecticut this summer for the World Series. She's hoping her daughter can find a spot on her old Rockford squad.

