RPS 205 parents worry about getting kids to school ahead of strike

RPS 205 says if bus drivers follow through and go on strike March 15, there will be no provided transportation to school.

Some parents say that means they don't know how they'll get their kids to school.

Audra Engelking is one of those parents. She's not able to drive and her 8-year-old daughter takes the bus to and from school every day.

Her daughter is in the gifted program so the school isn't within walking distance. And Engelking has medical issues which she says keep money tight and limit her options.

"To get her there the bus has to pick her up there is absolutely no way. I mean if it was10 blocks away we could walk 10 blocks but it's not., It's probably seven miles. So it's just out to of the question. I don't have an option. I can't afford a taxi every day," said Engelking.

Engelking says she'll have to keep her daughter home from school until the strike is over.