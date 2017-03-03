Rock Falls students help Oregon after tornado

Some high school students spent the day helping families in Oregon clean up after Tuesday's tornado.

Rock Falls High School students cleaned up around the two family farms on Daysville Rd. in Oregon.

On Tuesday an EF-1 tornado touched down throwing pieces of the farm, yards away.

It's something the students can't believe could happen to someone so close to home.

"It's pretty crazy, how we didn't get touched by it and all this happened here," said Braiden Cochran.

"It's only 45 minutes away it's just bizarre," said Madison Manning.

Thankfully, no people or animals were hurt in Oregon's tornado.