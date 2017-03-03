11 people hurt after rollover crash on I-90 and Riverside Blvd.

North Park Fire Department says 11 people are hurt after two crashes on Riverside Blvd. and I-90 around 8 p.m. Friday.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Kunce says a vehicle carrying 12 people blew a tire and rolled over. 12 people were in that car, including 8 children and 4 adults.

North Park Fire says a second car crashed soon after the first crash. The 3 people in that crashed sustained minor injuries.

Details of the injuries are limited but North Park Fire says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

