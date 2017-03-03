Opening weekend for some Rockford Park District golf courses

The Rockford Park District is opening some of its golf courses for the season this Saturday, weather permitting.

“Thanks to the early spring-like conditions, we are opening courses sooner than expected, but it’s been a long winter, and we are thrilled to welcome golfers back to our courses to enjoy the game of golf,” said Duncan Geddes, Director of Golf Operations.

Elliot Golf Course, 888 South Lyford Road, Cherry Valley, will open for the season starting Saturday, March 4, 2017. March hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (if weather permits.) As conditions improve, additional tee times will be available earlier and later in the day.

Aldeen Golf Club Practice Centre, 1902 Reid Farm Road, Rockford, will also open for the season starting Saturday, March 4, 2017. March hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (if weather permits.)

Additional Golf Courses Open for the Season on Friday, March 10, 2017.