Doctors encourage limited tech time on National Day of Unplugging

Stop and smell the roses--that's what doctors say to do Friday for the National Day of Unplugging.

The day was created to encourage people to take a break from technology, whether it's not checking Facebook on your lunch break, or turning off the TV and picking up a book for an hour. Doctors say too much technology can cause sleep deprivation and even depression.

"Little children have seen if they watch too much TV, it can lead to agitation for a little bit afterward, aggressive behavior, so screen time should be limited for little children," Dr. Gurpreet Boparai from SwedishAmerican said.

Doctors say a great way for kids to unplug and de-stress is to get outside and exercise.

