Man faces life in prison over marijuana operation that burned Rockford warehouse down

A Lake County man pleaded guilty Friday to federal marijuana charges connected to a case that ended with a Rockford warehouse burning down.

Justin Paglusch, 35, of Ingleside, pleaded guilty to conspiring to manufacture 1,000 or more marijuana plants and to distribute marijuana.

Authorities say Paglusch and five other people conspired to illegally grow over 1,000 marijuana plants at a warehouse at 1916 11th Street in Rockford between January 2, 2013 and January 6, 2015.

On January 6, a large fire destroyed the warehouse.

According to the written plea agreement, Paglusch’s cousin Jeremiah Clement asked him to work with the other people in running the marijuana growing operation. Paglusch lived inside the warehouse during the time that they were growing marijuana.

Paglusch faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced on June 23.

