UPDATE: Man dies from heart condition, not crash in Walmart parking lot

UPDATE: We now know the name and preliminary cause of death of a Rockford man who was hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Friday.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says Robert Krenek died from sudden traumatic cardiac arrhythmia.

Initial reports said Krenek died after being hit by a car.

Hintz says the 86-year-old's injuries from that were minor and didn't cause his death.

He says Krenek had a bad heart and it's likely the shock gave him a heart attack.

On Friday police say the car backed into Krenek in the Walmart off Northridge Drive.

It is unclear if the driver faces any charges.

UPDATE: Rockford Police said an 86-year-old man who was hit in a Walmart parking lot Friday had died at the hospital.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed the man was walking in one of the parking lot aisles toward the store entrance when he was struck by a driver in a Chrysler 200. The driver was backing out of the parking spot.



Police said the victim fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement.



He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the police department's news release, "The Rockford Police Traffic Unit will be reconstructing the accident and a small portion of the parking lot will be blocked off until that is complete. Once the investigation is complete it will be reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office."

The victim's identity has not been released by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.





The Rockford Police Department is at the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The accident is at the Walmart parking lot at 3849 Northridge Drive in Rockford.

Police say there are life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

This report will be updated.