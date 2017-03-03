Paleofest this weekend at the Burpee Museum

The Burpee Museum is bringing Paleofest to Rockford this weekend.

This year marks the 19th anniversary of Paleofest at the Burpee Museum, an event where kids and adults can both enjoy hands-on learning.

Organizers of the event say a big part of Paleofest is inspiring future generations.

"Every kid who comes in here says 'I'm going to grow up to be a paleontologist,' and maybe one of a hundred do, if we can inspire some of them to be chemists, medical doctors, biologists, things like that," says Scott Williams, Director of Science and Exhibits at Burpee Museum.

The weekend features events like workshops, passport tours and some lectures for the more astute researchers.

Paleofest takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Burpee Museum, located at 737 North Main Street in Rockford.