Blackhawks recall Jeff Glass

The NHL's Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have recalled goaltender Jeff Glass from the Rockford IceHogs.



Glass has compiled a 5-7-1 record to go with a 2.62 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 13 games with the IceHogs this season after joining the team on Jan. 10. The Calgary, Alberta, native has posted two shutouts this season with his most recent coming on Feb. 15 in a 37-save performance against the Cleveland Monsters. Glass notched his first shutout with the team in his IceHogs debut in a 26-save 1-0 win over the Monsters in Cleveland. He also appeared in two games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies earlier this season, posting a 1-1-0 record with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.



The 31-year-old has amassed a 48-75-1 career record in 150 career AHL games with the Binghamton Senators (2005-09), Toronto Marlies (2016-17), and IceHogs (2016-17). He also accumulated an 81-87-30 career record in the Kontinental Hockey League with six different clubs from 2009-16.



Glass was originally drafted in the third round (89th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. He was signed by Chicago on Feb. 23, 2017.