Lee County program addresses mental health problems

Getting help before someone gets hurt, that's the goal of a new crisis prevention team in Lee County.

"To deal with people in crisis is one thing, but how do we prevent that?"

That's the question Lee Co sheriff and Dixon Police are hoping to answer with the new crisis intervention team.

"We try to get to them before they deteriorate," said Lee Co. Sheriff John Simonton.

To do that, officers need support. So, the two departments are teaming up with health officials to make sure it's only criminals who end up in jail.

"We have to stop arresting people and incarcerating those people when the problem is really founded, in addiction and mental illness," said Dixon Police Chief Danny Langloss.

With a crisis prevention team officers and health professionals are able to follow-up with mental health patients before something like criminal activity becomes an issue.

"The families notice something in their behavior, that may lead down the wrong path, either some kind of criminal behavior or violent behavior that might lead them down the wrong path, we want to get to them before that happens," said Sheriff Simonton.

That could mean doing house checks to make sure they're taking their medicine or checking in on them if they don't come to an appointment.

"if law enforcement sees someone deteriorating in the community, they're able to pull the team together and say, 'hey, this person is having trouble,'" said Vice President of Nursing for KSB Hospital Linda Clemen.

This isn't the first effort from Lee Co. to address issues before they turn into crimes.

Last year, the county adopted the Safe Passages Initiative, a program that allows drug users to turn themselves in for help without getting arrested.

"It's an incredible service to the community and it ties into our mission which is to create a safer Dixon and a safer Lee Co.," said Langloss.

Lee county is only the second department in the country to adopt the Safe Passage Initiative. Dixon police say it's already helped more than 150 people.

With state funding being slashed, Lee County law enforcement has banding together to tackle what they call the two most critical issues in the area: mental health and addiction.

Lee County has already launched the Safe Passage Initiative, a program focused on getting help for drug addicts. Now county officials and community leaders are taking it a step further to streamline accessibility for people suffering from a mental illness.

Not only will the team increase coordination of care throughout the area, but will also have the ability to partner and share information with other treatment providers.

Officials say intervening in the early stages of mental illness provides long-term solutions.

Coming up tonight at 5 and 6 p.m., 13 News reporter Taylor Utzig, @TaylorUtzig13, talks with the people behind this project to see how they think this initiative will help the community. Tonight on WREX.