RPS 205: Schools will be open during strike, no transportation to be provided

Rockford Public Schools has announced the district's plan in case of a strike of paraprofessionals, nutrition service workers and bus drivers.

RPS 205 says school will be in session if a strike occurs. The district says transportation will not be provided during a strike, including transportation for after-school activities like sports.

Schools will open one hour earlier than normal to help accommodate parents and guardians dropping off their children before work. Athletic directors and coaches will provide information about alternative transportation to and from games.

School will let out at the normal times and students should be picked up as scheduled, the district says.

Students will still receive breakfast and lunch each day, though meals will be different than what is on the published menu. Students will be served prepackaged meals, sandwiches and breakfast kits. All meals will comply with USDA guidelines.

RPS 205 says services provided by paraprofessionals will continue to be provided by other certified, trained staff. They say students with special needs will be the priority and student safety will be focused on.

Superintendent Ehren Jarrett says the district wants to do what is best for their students. "Keeping our schools open and providing a structured, safe learning environment for our students is our priority,” Jarrett says.

Bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition service workers announced their plan to strike starting Wednesday, March 15 at a meeting Thursday night. The union had to notify the district at least 10 day in advance of their intention to strike.