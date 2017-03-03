Harvard man killed in Wisconsin crash

WALWORTH, Wis. (WREX) -- An Illinois man died Thursday after a crash in Walworth County Wisconsin.

The Walworth County Sheriff's office says a car lost control on the icy pavement of Highway 14 near the village of Walworth and crossed into the path of a pick-up truck.

The driver of the car, 39-year-old Luis Gutierrez-Fernandez, of Harvard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, 59-year-old Steven Johnson, of Fontana, Wisconsin, survived and was taken to the hospital.