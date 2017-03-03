RR Star, Journal-Standard recognized for their work

The Rockford Register Star and the Journal-Standard of Freeport have recently been recognized by a national trade publication for the work they do.

Editor & Publisher, the journal of the newspaper industry, named the papers to its list of “10 Newspapers That Do It Right” for 2017.

The annual list looks to shine a light on some of the biggest and brightest ideas occurring in the newspaper industry currently.

The Register Star was honored for initiatives designed to engage the community around important issues, create relationships with diverse segments of the population, as well as building civic capacity for discussion of challenges facing the community.

The Register Star’s sister publication, the Journal-Standard of Freeport, created a competition for aspiring entrepreneurs which they called the "Freeport Fish Tank." The final event of the initial contest drew a standing-room-only crowd on the same night as game one of the World Series.

“This recognition is a nice affirmation of the hard work done by all Register Star employees,” said Paul Gaier, president and publisher of Register Star Media, which operates both newspapers.

Papers from around the country and the world were recognized by Editor & Publisher, including midwestern papers the Quad-City Times in Davenport, Iowa and the Times of Northwest Indiana in Munster, Indiana.

