815 Choose Civility: Rockford's crime problem is everyone's problem

Rockford's violent crime problem is everyone's problem and we all need to be part of the solution.

That was the message Thursday night from a special guest speaker at the 815 Choose Civility event.

"If there are people who are out in the city who really want to commit themselves to making a difference and actually seeing the city transform and seeing bounds reduced in the community, they should be a part of what's happening," said Rev. Brown.

Reverend Jeffrey Brown was part of a movement in Boston to improve its violent crime rate.

Now he's trying to help Rockford do the same. This latest 815 Choose Civility event was held at Crusader Community Health on West State St. The first event was held back in January at Heartland Community Church and touched on how people can be more positive with others around them to create positive change.



Rev. Brown touched on the responsibilities of a community to ban together- and be part of movements like Transform Rockford and 815 Choose Civility. His biggest piece of advice for improving the city's violent crime rate, and something that worked for Boston, is to listen.

"We started meeting the youth where they were. We realized that by engagement we could make a difference. And then we did something unusual for preachers. We decided to listen and not preach and in that level of engagement, we were able to come up with solutions that we wouldn't have thought of before because we were talking directly with the youth," he said.

There were several youth listening to reverend Brown's message. Young teens from Rockford who say they want to be part of a positive change in Rockford amidst violence they see in their own backyards.



"A lot of people around where I live at, they do drugs and walk around with a gun and all that stuff. Drink. I know some kids that some of them dropped out at 7th grade. And I don't want to be like that. I don't want the people I know to be like that," said 13-year-old Anthony Holliman.

You can stay up to date with 815 Choose Civility events on its Facebook page: 815 Choose Civility.