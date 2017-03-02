IceHogs feeling loss of top three scorers

The Chicago Blackhawks made a couple of trade deadline deals that hit the Rockford IceHogs hard. In two separate trades, the Blackhawks sent away Mark McNeill, Spencer Abbott and Sam Carrick, Rockford's top three scorers.

"It's not everyday you lose three of your top six forwards," head coach Ted Dent said.

The IceHogs have struggled to put together enough wins to contend for a playoff spot down the stretch.

"We needed to be better and we weren't so Chicago kind of dismantled our team," Dent said.

This year was McNeill's fourth full season in Rockford. He played just one game in the NHL with the Blackhawks.

"I'm excited for [McNeill]," Dent said. "I'm happy for him. I think he needs a fresh start. Obviously, there weren't any plans for him in Chicago or it would have happened already. I think it was long overdue."

The remaining IceHogs will miss the guys they've taken the ice with all season.

"This is different for me," IceHogs captain Jake Dowell said. "You develop relationships with guys and they're great guys. We wish them the best. It's a great opportunity for them. It's also a sign to us that we didn't get the job done this year."

The IceHogs have 17 games remaining on the schedule. Some other players will now get a chance to show the organization what they can do.

"Guys will get an opportunity that normally don't get opportunities," Dent said. "For some of those guys, I think they're a little excited. As a team and an organization we're a little down right now. But that's pro hockey. That's what happens when you're not in contention, you're not a playoff team like we are right now."

The IceHogs play home games Friday and Saturday nights this weekend, starting Friday against Manitoba.