Weaver, King earn All-State recognition

Stillman Valley senior Macy Weaver earns 3-A AP All-State 1st Team honors after a huge season for the Lady Cardinals. Weaver was the fourth highest vote-getter in the state. The future Arkansas Razorback averaged a double-double, leading her team on a deep postseason run that ended in the Super-Sectional round, just one win short of state. Weaver hit the 1,500 point mark for her career in her final high school game.

Hononegah sophomore guard Jordan King gets 4-A AP All-State Honorable Mention. She surpassed the 1,000 point mark for her career earlier this season. King should be a force in the NIC-10 over the next couple of years.