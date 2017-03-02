Giving back for Dr. Seuss' birthday

Thursday is Dr. Seuss' birthday and some Stateline organizations are turning it into a day of giving.



The United Way and Literacy Council are collaborating on an effort to buy Dr. Seuss books for kids.



By texting 'BOOKS' to 30306, people can donate money and choose which book to donate, whether it's "The Cat in the Hat," "Green Eggs and Ham" or another Dr. Seuss title.



"From kindergarten to 3rd grade students are learning to read and from fourth grade on they're reading to learn, so it's really important to get their reading level to the third grade level," said iRead Program Manager of the Literacy Council Courtney Johnson.



All donations will be matched by an anonymous donor, up to $1,000.