UPDATE: Winnebago Co. passes agreement with city to fund juvenile assessment center

Thursday evening, the Winnebago County Board unanimously passed an intergovernmental agreement to work with the city on funding a full-time officer for the juvenile assessment center.



According to the agreement, Rockford would pay $75,000 toward the officer's salary.

The county would hire the officer and cover any of the remaining costs.

The proposal still has to get city approval. It's currently under consideration by the finance and personnel committee.

For nearly two years, the deputy's desk at the Winnebago County Assessment Center has sat empty.



"I was forced to, because of budget cuts, and putting people on the street, to pull that person out," said Winnebago Co. Sheriff Gary Caruana.



But, with juvenile crime on the rise in Rockford, the sheriff's office, along with Rockford Police and the courts say it needs to be filled.

"We're saying, 'Hey, let's come to a partnership. I'll provide that officer, you provide some money and we'll team up and get it together,'" said Caruana.



Together the city and county proposed an agreement to fund and staff the full-time position for the center.

If approved, the city would pay $75,000 toward the officer's salary.

The county would hire the officer, train the deputy and cover any remaining costs.



"It's great because we're being really effective at a minimal cost," said Caruana.



The agreement got unanimous support at this week's Winnebago Co. Public Safety committee meeting and is on it's way to the next county board meeting for vote.

"None of us have enough money to do the good we want to do. We have a finite amount of money, we're just trying to priority spend not just in our particular units of governments but across," said Winnebago Co. Board Chairman Frank Haney.



A partnership county officials say is not just cost-effective, but will effectively address juvenile crime in the area.

13 News reached out to the mayor's office and to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea. They declined to comment before the proposed agreement is presented to the city council. Officials from the city expect it to head to committee later this month.

