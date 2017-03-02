Ron Clewer to resign from Rockford Housing Authority - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Ron Clewer to resign from Rockford Housing Authority

Rockford Housing Authority's CEO Ron Clewer is resigning.
RHA says Clewer is resigning at the end of the month and will go to work for the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities. 

Clewer has been with RHA for 6 years. 

He led the charge for expanding and renovating Rockford's public housing, culminating in the construction of the grove on South New Towne Drive in Rockford.

Clewer starts his new job on April 10. 

