RPS bus drivers, other workers announce plan to strike

The union representing hundreds of RPS 205 workers say they plan to go on strike starting March 15.

Starting March 15, Rockford Public School bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition services workers will go on strike. This strike will last three days.

"Today our union sent the letter to board members providing our notice of intent to strike," says AFSCME Representative Ed Sadlowski. "it's the last effort if you will, most extreme thing for us to do at this point we're just left with no choice."

Contract negotiations between the district and union started last May. In January, RPS 205 posted its final offer online. A few weeks later the school board unanimously approved the offer. The union threatened to strike over that decision and Thursday made good on their word.

"We're frustrated because we know the board has the money in the budget," says RPS 205 paraprofessional Christy Gutowski. "That's mainly it and it's insulting to us."

Workers say they can't make ends meet with their wages and believe they deserve much more for the care they give students.

"We're counselors when the kids are having a bad time," says Local 1275 Bus Drivers President Ashley Smith. " We're security guards when there's a fight on our bus, we're babysitters when their parents are not at the bus stop to pick them up."

At previous school board meetings union reps told 13 News these workers deserve better pay and benefit plans, saying their health care premiums have skyrocketed.

AFSCME says it will continue to work with RPS 205 to reach an agreement.

13 News reached out to RPS 205 for a comment today, but they declined. The school district has said in the past that if the union strikes, schools will remain open.