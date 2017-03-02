Yard waste pickup to begin March 13

Yard waste pickup will soon begin for the season around Rockford.

The City of Rockford says Rock River Disposal will resume its seasonal yard waste collection for city residents on Monday, March 13.

Residents can put their yard waste out at the same time as their garbage and recycling.

Yard waste will only be taken if it is placed in two-ply biodegradable paper bags or in normal garbage cans clearly marked with a large “X” that is visible from the street.

Yard waste consists of grass clippings, leaves and small branches. Large branches and tree limbs can be bundled up with string or twine, but not wire, and placed out for collection. Individual branches cannot exceed four inches in diameter and the bundles cannot exceed four feet in length or two feet in diameter.

All bags, cans and bundles of yard waste must be under 50 pounds.