Sycamore salon damaged after driver crashes into it Wed.

A Sycamore hair salon has some major damage after a car plowed into it Wednesday.

The accident happened at the Hair Cuttery off Peace Road Wednesday afternoon.

The entrance of the salon saw the most damage.

Sycamore Police say the driver of the vehicle backed into the building after hitting the gas instead of the brake.

Part of the Verizon store next to the salon was also damaged.

Police say no one was injured. The driver was ticketed for reckless driving.