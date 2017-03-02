Beloit Police search for domestic battery suspect

The Beloit Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted on a variety of charges.

Police are searching for Michael Weston, 24.

Weston is wanted on the following charges: domestic violence strangulation/suffocation, domestic violence battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, fleeing/eluding police, reckless endanger safety, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of THC.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Weston is asked to contact Beloit Police detectives at 608-364-6828.