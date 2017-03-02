Rockford Police: Suspect broke into home, shot at resident

A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home last month and shooting at a person as they ran away.

Malik Williams, 20, has been charged with home invasion. His bond is set at $500,000.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 1600 block of Camp Avenue around 6 a.m. February 11 on a report of a home invasion.

Police believe Williams broke in armed with a handgun and confronted a man and woman inside the home. Police say Williams threatened them and demanded money.

The male victim ran from the house during the incident, and police say Williams fired several shots at him as he ran away. No one was injured during the incident.

A warrant was issued for Williams Tuesday. He was already being held in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated weapon and drug charges.