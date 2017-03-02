Law enforcement raiding Caterpillar facilities in Peoria

A Caterpillar spokeswoman said law enforcement is present in various Peoria-area Caterpillar facilities executing a search warrant. The spokeswoman said Caterpillar is cooperating.

Authorities say the IRS and other federal agencies are taking part in what Caterpillar says is the execution of a search warrant at three of its central Illinois facilities.

A source within the building tells WEEK-TV that law enforcement are there for tax documents. Multiple sources inside Caterpillar headquarters say human resources are telling employees law enforcement are executing a search warrant. A source said all tax employees have also been asked to leave the headquarters building.

Sharon Paul of the U.S. Attorney's Office says the agencies involved in the raids Thursday are: the IRS's criminal investigation unit; the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement; and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s office of inspector general.

A viewer sent a photo of law enforcement wearing IRS jackets entering headquarters.

Sources say that law enforcement is present at Caterpillar headquarters in downtown Peoria, Building AD in East Peoria and the logistics building in Morton.

The sources said employees are told law enforcement will be in employees spaces but do not wish to disrupt work. The sources said HR is telling employees there are no safety concerns.

Caterpillar is one of the biggest farming construction equipment manufacturers in the world.