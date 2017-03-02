CherryVale Mall announces new youth policy

The CherryVale Mall announced its new youth escort policy Thursday morning.

The mall says that starting Friday, March 17, anyone under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21-years-old or older to enter the mall on Friday and Saturday evenings after 4 p.m.

The mall also says that this policy can be implemented at any other day or time as management sees fit.

Mall management says that this policy is "intended to curtail the number of unsupervised youth hanging out at CherryVale Mall and related disturbances." They say they are implementing this policy after receiving feedback from "local government, business leaders and member of the community."

Mall management says teens and kids found breaking the rules will be taken to an area and asked to call a parent to come pick them up. Security officers will be placed at entrances at the mall to check the ID of people who look under the age of 18.

Anyone not abiding by YEP at Cherryvale Mall will be taken to an area where they will be asked to call parent to pick them up. @13WREX pic.twitter.com/1XAXAKBNeY — Elliot Grandia (@ElliotGrandia13) March 2, 2017

CherryVale Mall was locked down after a shooting outside the building on a Friday night last September. One person was injured in that incident.

There was another shooting the following weekend outside the mall where a man in a wheelchair was shot twice.

Mall officials say the youth escort policy will keep the mall safer and they think more people will come out shopping because of it.

As far as employees under the age of 18, they will be given a special ID to get in to work during these times.

The parental escort policy is a move that many malls across the country have turned to. Fox Valley Mall in Aurora announced a youth escort policy after fights broke out in the mall over the holidays.