RPS bus drivers, other employees promise "major announcement" at press conference tonight

One month after Rockford Public Schools approve a controversial contract for hundreds of bus drivers, paraprofessionals and nutrition services workers, a source tells 13 News the union will hold a press conference Thursday night for a "major announcement."

The negotiations between the district and the union started months ago.

RPS 205 posted its final offer in January and the school board unanimously approved it shortly thereafter.

The union threatened to strike over that decision. RPS 205 has said if the union strikes schools will remain open.

The press conference is scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Rockford AFSCME office downtown. 13 News reporter Mary Sugden will be there for live reports at 5 and 6. Follow her @MarySugden13 on Twitter for all the latest updates.