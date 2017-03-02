Busy Wednesday sets up championship Friday night of hoops

Wednesday's Regional and Sectional semifinal games will make for a big Friday night of basketball in the Rockford area. In the 4-A Hononegah Regional semifinals, East edged Auburn, 62-58. With the game tied at 58 in the final minute, East's Scott Gowan sank two free throws to give his team the lead. Chris Burnell added two more free throws to seal the victory.

In the 4-A Jefferson Regional semifinals, the host J-Hawks beat Rockford Lutheran, 71-55. Jefferson used a big third quarter run to pull away for the win. Quillin Dixon led the way with 21 points, while My'Quoin Garrett added 18.

In the 2-A Byron Sectional semifinals, Rockford Christian held off Alleman, 43-39 in a low-scoring game. In the 1-A Pecatonica Sectional semifinals, Aquin knocked off Harvest Christian, 53-44. Below is the schedule for Friday night's Regional and Sectional championship games.

4-A Regional Finals

- Boylan at Jefferson

- East at Hononegah

3-A Regional Finals

- Belvidere at Rochelle

- Kaneland at Sycamore

- Dixon at Rock Falls

2-A Sectional Finals

- Kewanee vs. Rockford Christian at Byron

1-A Sectional Finals

- Aquin vs. East Dubuque at Pecatonica