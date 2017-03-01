Athlete of the Week - Josh Donaldson

Hononegah's Josh Donaldson is our OSF St. Anthony's Athlete of the Week. The senior high-flyer has his team in position to contend for a 4-A Regional championship Friday night. His dunks help provide a spark for the Indians.
"I find it really fun, dunking," Donaldson said. "I've been wanting to do that since I was a little kid. So I find it really fun getting dunks and getting the crowd going."
Hononegah will have its home crowd behind it when the Indians take on East in the 4-A Hononegah Regional championship game Friday night.
