Rockford Art Deli unveils shirts for RPS 205 pride

Rockford school pride has hit Rockford Art Deli. The store just unveiled a new line of shirts promoting RPS 205 high schools.

These are part of Art Deli's new "RAD 205" series. Auburn, Jefferson, Guilford and East all are represented.

Rockford Art Deli focuses its shirt designs on Rockford pride and says it worked with RPS 205 to launch this series. Each shirt is $25 and $5 from every purchase benefits the art departments within each school.

"The arts programs I know usually the last thing on the list for funding in public schools. So we wanted to try and figure out a way to give money back to the schools and then they can also have a cool t-shirt to wear for local pride of their school," said Jarrod Hennis, co-owner of Rockford Art Deli.

Art Deli says it plans to expand the RAD 205 series to include other Rockford schools in the future. You can pick up the shirts this spring.