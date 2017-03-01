WREX to co-host Rockford mayoral debate March 15

For Rockford's mayoral election Republican Brian Leggero beat his challenger Pamela Connell in Tuesday night's primary.

Now looking forward to April he'll face three more challengers. They are Independent candidates Rudy Valdez and Ronnie Manns plus Democrat Tom McNamara.

Coming up on March 15 WREX along with the League of Women Voters will host a full candidate debate. All four candidates will participate and Sean Muserallo and Kristin Crowley will moderate the panel. The candidate debate starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Burpee Center at Rockford University.

