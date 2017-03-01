Rock Valley College students take action after school announces faculty cuts

Laura Williams may have graduated from Rock Valley College in 2014, but the alumni says the school is still near and dear to her heart.

"I've never met faculty that care more about their students than here," says Williams.

Which is why she's taken it upon herself to speak up for the faculty. She spoke before the RVC Board of Trustees Tuesday night, asking the board to reconsider its decision to let go 28 teachers at the end of this school year, unless the school's budget deficit drastically changes.

"We're really wondering how are these decisions being made," says Williams.

Williams also started an online petition for an open forum with the board. So that her concerns, and concerns of students like Devon Pettigen, are addressed. Pettigen also spoke at Tuesday night's meeting, and says he was proud of how many students turned out.

"The event last night was amazing that so many people turned out and were passionate," says Pettigen.

"I think it shows that people really do care about this college and they also care about the decisions of this board," says Williams. "So I do think that therefore our main goal is to have the board the current board address those concerns and perhaps if those concerns aren't contingent with what the community wants then have a new board voted in."

Pettigen has created a group on campus called "Rock Valley College Youth Activism". He says he hopes it gets more students to show up to board meetings, and helps them register to vote.

"If your job is to figure out the best solutions for us...if they are not able to do that then maybe we need different individuals on the board who can. Competition on the board just for accountability's sake."

In response to the online petition, Board of Trustees Chairman Patrick Murphy is hosting an open forum on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Performing Arts Room at RVC's main campus. The event is open to all students.



