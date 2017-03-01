Christians in the Stateline celebrate Ash Wednesday

Christians all over the Stateline celebrated Ash Wednesday.

The Christian holiday arks the start of Lent. It's observed by many Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian and Roman Catholic churches. Saint Peter Cathedral School in Rockford hosted mass Wednesday, where church-goers were marked with ashes on their foreheads as a symbol of repent.

"Part of that is the sacrifices we are going to make during lent," Bishop David Malloy said. "The 'I', 'What I am going to try to do to open myself more to Christ.'"

Lent lasts 40 days and ends on Easter Sunday.