Chicago Democrat blames Rauner for busted budget vote, governor responds

Senate Democrats accuse Gov. Bruce Rauner of derailing budget talks Wednesday, but the governor says, that's not the case.

Senate President John Cullerton of Chicago announced Rauner is opposed to the budget compromise under construction and abruptly adjourned for the day.



Cullerton had planned to call pieces of the so-called "grand bargain" up for vote, but lawmakers spent most of the day in private caucus meetings.



In early February, Cullerton along with other democrats, urged the governor to talk about what parts of the plan he supports. Rauner mostly avoided commenting on specifics until his budget address two weeks ago.



A statement from the Rauner administration Wednesday night states, "We appreciate the hard work of the Senate in trying to pass a bipartisan agreement that can become law. Some progress has been made, but more work is needed to achieve a good deal for taxpayers. We encourage senators to keep working toward a good deal for taxpayers.We encourage senators to keep working toward a good deal for taxpayers."