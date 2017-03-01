AAR offers $1,000 incentive for certain job applicants

AAR is now offering a $1,000 dollar signing bonus to some job applicants to work at Rockford's airport.

The company is doing a nationwide search for "Lead" aircraft mechanics and inspectors.

These are people on the hangar floor leading the crew. They typically have seven to 10 years experience working on narrow and wide body aircraft.

The bonus would come over a period of time on the employee's paycheck once they are hired, according to a company representative.

AAR just told 13 News on Tuesday that three planes could be coming to the maintenance and repair facility by the end of the month for work.

This would be a trial run for AAR to earn an airlines business.

So far, AAR has hired 60 people to work at RFD.

