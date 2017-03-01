Shakeup coming to Rockford's City Council

Karen Hoffman and Tuffy Quinonez aren't political newcomers but even they were surprised by Tuesday night's results.

Hoffman and Quinonez are former Winnebago County board members.

Tuesday night Quinonez beat incumbent Karen Elyea 49 to 41 percent. Lisa Palmeno got 10 percent of the vote.

Hoffman beat incumbent Jeanne Oddo 79 to 21 percent.

"I do believe that the city, as a whole, has not been real happy with the direction that the council has been going in," Hoffman says.

Hoffman says the shift in power signals voters want politicians to go back to the basics and focus on neighborhoods. She also says the collaboration between the city and county needs to improve.

"I just think that the city council and county board members can work better together," Hoffman says.

Something Hoffman will likely be able to do. Her husband, Joe Hoffman, is on the county board. He took her seat when she resigned from the county in 2010.

Reducing the area's crime is also something Hoffman and Quinonez say must continue to be addressed.

"I want to meet with the chief that we have, and try and reduce every category that we have," Quinonez says.

Quinonez and Hoffman will be surrounded by a number of new faces including in wards 3 and 6, where mayoral candidate Tom McNamara and former mayoral candidate Pamela Connell are not able to seek re-election.

They are likely to face some big decisions including a potential vote on the proposed Amerock hotel project. Council must decide whether to foot the bill for some of the conference center.

"I do have a problem with the city taking on the financial burden," Hoffman says.

Both candidates say they need to take a closer look at the project.

It's one of many issues that could come in front of them soon, if its not decided on before the April election.

Hoffman and Quinonez don't have opponents in the general election so they're the assumed winners in the April election.