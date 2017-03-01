Blackhawks trade IceHogs' top scorers

The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired forward Kenton Helgesen and a seventh round pick in the 2019 National Hockey League Draft from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forwards Spencer Abbott and Sam Carrick.

Helgesen, 22, has recorded three goals and 10 assists in 38 games during his second season with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies. In two seasons, the Grand Prairie, Alberta, native has registered 18 points (5G, 13A) in 69 career games. Prior to turning pro, Helgesen spent four seasons with the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL, compiling 130 points in 266 contests. Helgesen was originally selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the seventh round (187th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Abbott, 28, is currently playing with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey league where his 35 points led the team (15G, 20A). He appeared in one game with the Blackhawks this season and made NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 5, 2013. Abbott has posted 183 points (64G, 119A) in 240 career AHL games across five seasons (2011-15, 2016-17). He spent the 2015-16 season in the Swedish Hockey League with the Frolunda Indians where he notched 14 goals and 21 assists in 42 games.

Carrick, 25, is also currently with the IceHogs where he was second on the team in scoring with 28 points (11G, 17A). He has appeared in 19 career NHL games—all with the Toronto Maple Leafs—scoring one goal and tallying one assist. In 249 career AHL games, Carrick has 52 goals and 76 assists. He was originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and was signed by the Blackhawks on July 1, 2016.