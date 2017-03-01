Rockford man pleads guilty to robbing bank last summer

A Rockford man pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal bank robbery charges.

David Sanders, 33, pleaded guilty to bank robbery, robbery affecting interstate commerce and a related firearm charges.

Sanders is accused of robbing the BMO Harris Bank at 1480 South Alpine Road on May 31, 2016, and with robbing Rockford Coin and Stamps at 4402 Center Terrace on June 11, 2016.

According to the plea agreement, Sanders admitted to walking into the BMO Harris Bank and handing the bank manager a note that said "I have a gun give my 1000."

The bank manager told him she could not give him money. Sanders then demanded money and the manager gave him about $2,200. Sanders then ran from the scene.

Police say Sanders first attempted unsuccessfully to rob the BMO Harris Bank at 2510 South Alpine Road earlier in the day.

Sanders also admitted to robbing Rockford Coin and Stamps at gunpoint on June 11.

Sanders faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced June 27.