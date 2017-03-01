Rockford sees less than 1" of snow in Jan. and Feb.; no recordable snow in Chicago

It has been a mild, dry winter across northern Illinois so far this year, with Rockford getting less than one inch of snow during the months of January and February.

In January, Rockford saw 0.7" of snow, the 7th lowest in history. February saw just 0.2" of snow, the 2nd lowest.

So far this winter, Rockford has received 17 inches of snow, with 16.1 inches of that coming in December. That is 12.5 inches below normal.

In Chicago, the city did not get any recordable snow on the ground in January or February for the first time in the 146 years that the National Weather Service has been keeping track. While some trace amounts of snow fell during those months, there was never enough to measure.

Jim Angel, state climatologist at the University of Illinois' Illinois State Water Survey, says January and February are usually the snowiest months of the year in Illinois.