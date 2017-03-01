Preliminary reports show EF-1 tornado hit Oregon Tuesday night

The National Weather Service in Chicago is reporting that preliminary storm damage survey results indicate multiple tornadoes hit northern Illinois Tuesday, including one in Oregon.

The Weather Service says Oregon was hit by an EF-1 tornado, while Naplate, in LaSalle County, was hit by n EF-3 tornado. There were also reports of baseball size hail in Ottawa.

The National Weather Service says the tornado that roared through LaSalle County packed winds up to 155 mph.

Preliminary storm damage survey results: EF-1 tornado impacted Oregon, IL & an EF-3 tornado impacted Naplate,IL. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 1, 2017

The tornado in Oregon had wind speeds of between 90-95 mph, as well as straight-line winds hitting 80 mph.

In total, there were reports of six tornadoes around Illinois, including one in Washburn near Peoria.

Storm damage was also reported in Missouri and Ohio Tuesday.

A tornado touched down in Perryville, Missouri Tuesday. The storm caused one death, multiple injuries and severe damage to homes and buildings in the area.