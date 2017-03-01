Preliminary reports show EF-1 tornado hit Oregon Tuesday night - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Preliminary reports show EF-1 tornado hit Oregon Tuesday night

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Credit: NWS Chicago Credit: NWS Chicago

The National Weather Service in Chicago is reporting that preliminary storm damage survey results indicate multiple tornadoes hit northern Illinois Tuesday, including one in Oregon. 

The Weather Service says Oregon was hit by an EF-1 tornado, while Naplate, in LaSalle County, was hit by n EF-3 tornado. There were also reports of baseball size hail in Ottawa. 

The National Weather Service says the tornado that roared through LaSalle County packed winds up to 155 mph.

The tornado in Oregon had wind speeds of between 90-95 mph, as well as straight-line winds hitting 80 mph. 

In total, there were reports of six tornadoes around Illinois, including one in Washburn near Peoria. 

Storm damage was also reported in Missouri and Ohio Tuesday.

A tornado touched down in Perryville, Missouri Tuesday. The storm caused one death, multiple injuries and severe damage to homes and buildings in the area. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.