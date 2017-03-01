Three vehicle crash in Machesney Park Wednesday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Three vehicle crash in Machesney Park Wednesday

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Credit: Chris Anderson, North Park Fire Credit: Chris Anderson, North Park Fire
MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -

One driver had to be taken to the hospital after a three vehicle crash in Machesney Park Wednesday morning. 

North Park Fire says crews responded to the accident at Harlem Road and Rogers Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One car, a Chrysler Sebring, suffered front end damage and the driver had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.  

