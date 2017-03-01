Great Lakes Transportation asks for deadline extension for railroad review

13 News has obtained a copy of a letter sent by Great Lakes Transportation, Inc. on Wednesday to the Surface Transportation Board asking to extend the environmental review process deadline for the GLB railroad.



The letter signed by Chairman Frank Patton says, "We are holding discussions with potential customers, shippers, and other parties who may file statements in support of the application."



The letter goes on to say that the discussions are ongoing and expected to continue for several more weeks.



Other extensions have been granted since the proposal was introduced. This time, the rail company is asking to wait until April 30 to either file the application or provide another status report, according to the letter.



The Great Lakes Basin Railroad would run from Wisconsin through Illinois into Indiana, cutting through countryside along the way. The current proposal would cut through parts of Winnebago, Ogle and Lee counties. It's been at a cross roads with many land and farm owners in the Stateline, many of them arguing against imminent domain and raising environmental concerns.



The STB will eventually make the final decision on whether the freight line can be build under GLBT's preferred route, an alternate route or not at all.



13 News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as information becomes available.