Two suspects face drug charges in Dixon

Two Dixon residents have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of their home.

Heather Pitchford, 30, has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of public housing, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (15-100 grams of cocaine), unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis (100-500 grams) and two counts of endangering the life and health of a child.

A warrant has been issued for Seth Broadnax, 40. Broadnax has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of public housing, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (15-100 grams of cocaine), unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis (100-500 grams).

Dixon Police say the Lee County Joint Operations Group executed a search warrant at 820 West Fourth Street in Dixon on Monday. Police say they found over 15 grams of cocaine and over 100 grams of marijuana packaged for sale inside the home.

Police say both Pitchford and Broadnax lived at the home. Pitchford was later arrested at that location, while Broadnax is still wanted.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Seth Broadnax is asked to contact Dixon Police, 815-288-4411, or Crime Stoppers, 888-228-4488.